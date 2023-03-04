Kelee Ringo's 2023 NFL Scouting Combine workout
Watch the full on-field workout from Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Kelee Ringo at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
A conversation with NFL Networks Ian Rapoport convinced a Phoenix radio host that the Cardinals are very, very likely to trade down from No. 3 in the 2023 NFL Draft.
He had a catch for 13 yards against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss the biggest NFL news stories swirling around the NFL combine in Indianapolis, including Bryce Young's size measurements, Jalen Carter returning, the Las Vegas Raiders' plans at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens' negotiations with Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones' contract talks, Aaron Rodgers and more.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid has seen Patrick Mahomes do amazing things on the field, but this is the play he thinks is the greatest.
Who are the top prospects at each position this year? Hear from people who will actually help teams make the picks.
Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer broke down the process of trading Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, and one important detail he accidently left out in his conversation with the running back.
NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport says there is "significant, significant interest" in the No. 1 pick, owned by the Chicago Bears.
Six weeks into a crucial offseason, talks between the two sides remain stuck in a quagmire of ambiguity, and comments made at the combine this week by GM Eric DeCosta only layered on more drama.
Sometimes when the league is sued, it says plenty — like it did when it initially said the Brian Flores discrimination lawsuit was “without merit.” Sometimes when the league is sued, it says nothing. In response to the filing of a lawsuit in Las Vegas by a law firm that was threatened with litigation over [more]
The Eagles team that just went to the Super Bowl won't exist in 2023, but the cupboard isnt bare. Not by a longshot. By Reuben Frank
Kurt Kitayama mastered blustery conditions to grab a two-shot lead in the second round of the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday.The Spaniard had taken a two-shot lead on Thursday with a seven-under-par 65 but tumbled down the leaderboard on Friday with a four-over-par 76 to head into the weekend on three under, six adrift of Kitayama.
He announced his decision to retire from football on Friday.
Here is the latest free agency buzz surrounding Daniel Jones...
The 2023 NFL Draft appears to be lacking star quality, but for a team such as the 49ers, the depth of the class is good news.
Once is an incident, twice is a pattern and three times is a problem. Kirby Smart has a discipline problem within Georgia's football program.
The suspended NFL Network analyst faces years in prison.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis finished three points shy of Maravich's career scoring record on Thursday night, but his dad isn't ruling out trying to give him one more chance.
Neither the Rams nor Chargers fared especially well on the NFLPA's club report cards released this week. Here's how NFL players graded their teams.
Just when you thought it wasn't possible, Dillon Brooks has escalated the Warriors-Grizzlies beef with a shot at Draymond Green.
The team ranks 29th out of 32 in the NFL Players Association’s anonymous report card. That’s a big problem.