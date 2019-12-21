Is Kelee Ringo trolling all of us?

The mystery of where one of the nation's top recruits will play football next season remains just that... a mystery.

Kelee Ringo, the top-rated cornerback in the country, presumably signed a Letter of Intent on early signing day, though, has yet to make an official announcement on where he'll play college ball.

First, let's weigh the school options.

Georiga (presumptive favorite)

Oregon

Texas

Ohio State

USC

Ringo has taken three unofficial visits to Georgia and one official visit, which came just days before Early Signing Day. Ringo took his official visit to Oregon on October 11th.

Mario Cristobal and Co. were in Ringo's home to make one final pitch just before last Wednesday's Early NLI Day.

Currently, 247Sports' crystal ball has Ringo going to Georgia with 92% certainty. Texas at 8%.

And while Ringo will likely wait until January 4th at The U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio to make his decision, it leaves fans trying to find any clues, trying figure out where Ringo is headed.

Let's begin:

While he didn't make an official announcement on Early NLI Day, he wore an Oregon shirt to one of his teammates'.

Kelee Ringo hasn't announced where he's signing, but he came to Saguaro's signing ceremony to support his teammates. pic.twitter.com/ngLRNgY9dy — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) December 18, 2019

So, it's Oregon, then... right? Maybe... maybe not.

Then, Ringo shared a photo of him in a Texas uniform on his Instagram story Friday, December 21st.

So he's going to Texas? Well, maybe... Maybe not. Could be part of the troll.

Confused yet?

Then, Ringo retweeted a parody account Saturday, December 21st that said he didn't sign with Georgia and an Oregon "O" was displayed next to Ringo.

BREAKING: Kelee Ringo & Darnell Washington DID NOT sign with Georgia during the Early Signing Period. The 2 players already signed NLIs & they plan to announce their decision in January.



The source did confirm that Zach Evans signed with UGA and will be a future Bulldog. pic.twitter.com/u3mheojO40



— College Football "Quotes" (@cfbquotes) December 21, 2019

So, by retweeting a parody account saying he's not going to Georgia, is he, in fact, going to Georgia?

Could be, but part of the troll.

What possible clues (or trolls) will it be tomorrow? Who knows. But, either way, Ringo is driving fans from all across the country crazy trying to figure out where he's going.

We'll just have to wait until January 4th.

Is Kelee Ringo trolling all of us? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest