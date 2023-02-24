Kelee Ringo’s NFL draft profile

Georgia’s Kelee Ringo is headed to the 2023 NFL draft as one of the cornerback prospects contending for a first-round call.

DawgNation will always remember Ringo for his game-sealing interception versus Alabama in the 2021 college football playoff final that helped bring Georgia its first national title in 42 years.

The former five-star prospect started two seasons in head coach Kirby Smart’s defense as a primary boundary defender in the secondary.

NFL.com recently released Ringo’s NFL draft profile ahead of the NFL Combine that is set to begin on Feb. 28.

Grade: 6.39

NFL Comparison: Jimmy Smith

Overview: Boundary corner with an impressive blend of size and athleticism. Ringo is uniquely suited to travel the field and match talents against some of the bigger targets in the league. He can press and does a nice job of controlling plays in front of him from off coverages. However, he is very average at anticipating breaks and transitioning with them to squeeze the top of the route. His physicality in coverage and in run support are big assets in his favor, but there is still work to be done in consistency of coverage. Ringo’s traits will be highly coveted and he has a chance to become a very good NFL cornerback if his route recognition continues to develop.

Strengths: Elite size and strength for an outside corner. Stays low and balanced in his backpedal. Physicality to grind on press release. Plays with effortless, natural responses from zone.

Weaknesses: Lack of patience against release leads to early hip declarations. Body control gets sloppy from side-shuffle technique. Has trouble staying in phase with comeback routes. Allows coverage slippage during scrambles.

Sources Tell Us: “There are some really good games but there are some average ones, too. I think you project the size and athleticism because he’s got them both and he’s scheme independent.” — Regional scout for NFC team

Click here for more strengths and weaknesses.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire