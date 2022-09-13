Kelechi Osemele visits Raiders

Offensive guard Kelechi Osemele worked out for the Bears on Sept. 1 but left without a contract.

On Tuesday, Osemele visited the Raiders, Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Osemele last played in 2020 for the Chiefs, starting five games.

The Ravens made him a second-round selection in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with Baltimore before signing a five-year, $58.5 million deal with the Raiders in 2016.

Osemele made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018 while with the Raiders.

The team traded him to the Jets for a fifth-round selection in 2019, but he played only three games for them.

