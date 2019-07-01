Kelechi Osemele: Jets OL “exactly where we need to be right now”

Among the new arrivals to the Jets this offseason was left guard Kelechi Osemele, who arrived in a trade with the Raiders and represents the only new face on the projected starting offensive line this season.

While left tackle Kelvin Beachum, center Jonotthan Harrison, right guard Brian Winters and right tackle Brandon Shell all have experience with the Jets, they were in the same boat as Osemele when it came to learning the offense that head coach Adam Gase installed over the last few months. Osemele said it is “a very mature group” and that experience seems to have helped them tackle the learning curve.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Osemele said the unit is “exactly where we need to be right now” and ready to take on the next step of preparations when pads come on in training camp. It will also be the first extended time to work with running back Le'Veon Bell, whose running style is something the linemen will have to grow accustomed to by September.

“Obviously we’re going to have to feel it out when the pads come out, because it’s completely different without pads right now, so it’s too early to tell,” Osemele said, via the team’s website. “But we have the technique that we’re being taught to be able to handle anything.”

The play of the line will be vital to the success of both Bell and quarterback Sam Darnold this season, so Osemele will have to be right about their ability to handle everything that comes their way.