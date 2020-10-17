Running back Le'Veon Bell is officially a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team announced his signing on Saturday afternoon and that he’ll be wearing his familiar No. 26 while with the team. Left guard Kelechi Osemele was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Osemele tore tendons in both knees during last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders.

Another member of the offensive line was added to the injury report Saturday. Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz was a full participant in practice, but is listed as questionable to face the Bills on Monday due to a back issue.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Word this week was that he could miss a couple of weeks.

Kelechi Osemele to IR as Chiefs make Le’Veon Bell signing official originally appeared on Pro Football Talk