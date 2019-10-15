Kelechi Osemele having shoulder surgery

The Jets won’t have Kelechi Osemele in the lineup as they try to build on their first win of the season.

Osemele has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Osemele is headed for surgery.

Osemele started the team’s first three games of the year at left guard after coming to the team in an offseason trade with the Raiders. Neither Osemele nor anyone else on the offensive line impressed during those outings, which led to changes to the group beyond Alex Lewis taking over for the injured Osemele in Week Five.

Lewis has handled the job well over the last two games and there was discussion about whether Osemele would get it back if he returned to health. That’s a moot question now that the Jets know he won’t be in playing shape anytime soon.