Kelechi Iheanacho thrives in Europe again as Leicester put four past Braga

Leicester have scored nine goals in their Europa League campaign so far, and Kelechi Iheanacho has been involved in six of them.

Iheanacho is emerging as a key player for Brendan Rodgers on their European excursions and made another crucial contribution here as Leicester easily maintained their 100 per cent record.

The £25million forward scored twice and provided an assist here as Jamie Vardy was given the night off, with Leicester taking a commanding grasp on Group G.

Rodgers has now masterminded five victories in a row in all competitions and there is a formidable momentum building at the King Power Stadium.

After wins over Zorya Luhansk, AEK Athens and now this rout over Sporting Braga, the knockout stages next year are firmly in their sights.

This was another statement of intent and with players like Iheanacho proving so effective in Europe, Rodgers has the strength in depth to extend their journey in the competition.

Kasper Schmeichel, the Leicester goalkeeper celebrating his 34th birthday, did not have a meaningful save to make all evening.

This was always likely to prove Leicester’s toughest proposition in Group G, facing a Braga team who had won their previous six games in all competitions.

Carlos Carvalhal, the former Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday manager, is now in charge of the Primeira Liga club and was highly complimentary of Leicester before the game.

"If they don’t win the [Premier League] title this year I believe they will be strong title challengers in future years," he said.

"There are a lot of strong points and that’s a big compliment to Brendan Rodgers, he is one of the best British managers at the moment."

That 4-1 win over Leeds on Monday was further evidence of Rodgers’s qualities and his start in the Europa League has been equally impressive.

He rested Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes, with the visit of Wolves on Sunday afternoon clearly in his thoughts, and it was Kelechi Iheanacho who provided the opening goal in the 20th minute.

Operating as a lone forward, Iheanacho found space in the area after being found by James Maddison, advancing towards goal and then capitalising on a fortuitous ricochet off Braga goalkeeper Matheus to put the ball in the empty net. It was Iheanacho’s second goal in three Europa League matches.

Braga did produce some impressive movement going forward in search of a response, displaying a fine range of passing in midfield, yet could not test Kasper Schmeichel.

