Keldric Faulk listed among 2023’s most exciting signees

The 2023 cycle, although with late momentum, was a great one for the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn ended the cycle by having the 18th-best class which included 10 four-star signees. Many of Auburn’s signees were once committed to other programs before making the decision to sign with Hugh Freeze and the Tigers.

After signing day, Rick Suter of USA TODAY High School Sports reached out to editors of all 24 College Wire sites to get their take on which signee would be the most exciting to watch over the next few seasons. When it comes to Auburn, Auburn Wire editor Taylor Jones selected Jack linebacker Keldric Faulk.

Faulk, who was once committed to Florida State, became Auburn’s top signee as a four-star DL and the No. 9 overall prospect from the state of Alabama. He competed in spring practice with Auburn as an early enrollee, and has already received a compliment from Auburn defensive coordinator, Ron Roberts, who called him “a tremendous football player.”

Here’s what Jones has to say about Faulk ahead of the 2023 season.

Faulk is a four-star defensive end that flipped from Florida State to Auburn before signing day and became the top signee of the 2023 class. He won the AHSAA Class 2A lineman of the year award after recording 84 tackles for Highland Home High School. He is expected to play a hybrid role between Jack linebacker and defensive line, depending on the game situation.

