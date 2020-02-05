Kelce turns out in WWE belt as hoarse Mahomes prepares for Chiefs parade

Travis Kelce appeared more ready than superstar team-mate Patrick Mahomes to lead the Kansas City Chiefs' celebrations at their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

The Chiefs claimed their first title in 50 years on Sunday, Mahomes inspiring a stunning fourth-quarter turnaround to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Miami.

Kansas City trailed by 10 points after three quarters, but Mahomes, who had already rushed for one touchdown, threw for two scores as Andy Reid's team roared back.

Along with the usual Super Bowl rings, the Chiefs were rewarded with a custom WWE belt from wrestling executive Paul 'Triple H' Levesque.

And as the team gathered for Wednesday's celebratory parade in Kansas City, a Twitter post showed tight end Kelce wearing the belt.

The celebrations had seemingly already had an impact on Mahomes, however.

The quarterback, who has previously been mocked by team-mates for a voice described by head coach Reid as "froggish", revealed on Twitter that he was struggling ahead of the event.

He wrote: "Im go ahead and warn y'all my voice is almost gone and i already don't have a lot!"