Kelce, Hurts talk Eagles’ fans invading FedEx Field

The Washington Commanders worked hard this offseason to make FedEx Field a more appealing place for their own fans. Washington offered many perks to fans in order to convince them to buy season tickets, and in Week 1, FedEx Field looked and felt like a home-field advantage for the Commanders.

Washington knew the Philadelphia Eagles would present a different challenge. Not only do Philadelphia fans travel well, but they are also fairly close. FedEx Field is roughly 130 miles from Philly, and literally, busloads of Eagles fans were making the trip.

Philadelphia players noticed.

“Yeah, I want to give a special shoutout to the Eagles fans,” quarterback Jalen Hurts said. “Everybody who came out to FedExField. It definitely felt like a home game. Just how loud it was, how much green and black was in the stadium. It was very, very impressive, and it was a sight to see. Gotta keep riding like that. Keep going.”

“It definitely felt like a home game” isn’t exactly what Washington brass wants to hear.

Center Jason Kelce also noticed all the Eagles fans in attendance.

“Philadelphia gets a lot of home/ away games, I feel like,” Kelce said. “There’s certainly a lot of Eagles fans in Washington, and we always appreciate that. I think Nick [Sirianni] referenced during the week that the goal was to make them go on silent count, and they did. So, good job Philly.”

It was another tough day for the Commanders.

This photo says it all:

This picture of FedEx Field from Jonathan Newton in the @washingtonpost sure is something. pic.twitter.com/5eBCa6xPMz — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 26, 2022

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire