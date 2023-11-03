Kelce has high praise for rookie Steen, who's ready to rock in what could be his first NFL start
With Cam Jurgens back practicing but still on Injured Reserve due to a foot injury and Sua Opeta dealing with a hip injury, the possibility arose Thursday that rookie 3rd-round pick Tyler Steen could make his first NFL start Sunday when the Eagles face the Cowboys.
Kelce has high praise for rookie Steen, who's ready to rock in what could be his first NFL start originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia