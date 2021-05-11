Kelan Martin with a dunk vs the Cleveland Cavaliers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kelan Martin (Indiana Pacers) with a dunk vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/10/2021
Kelan Martin (Indiana Pacers) with a dunk vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/10/2021
Fresh from overseeing Rory McIlroy’s first win in 18 months, Pete Cowen is now set on helping his new charge arrest a rather more significant barren run in the majors. “If we can sort out his driving when I see him in a few days’ time, then he should have a great chance in next week’s [US] PGA,” Cowen said. As a renowned no-nonsense Yorkshireman, Cowen does not deal much in “ifs”. But then, he does not normally deal in “putts” either. “It’s funny, because the stats guys are saying that was one of Rory’s best-ever performances on the greens and I gave him a putting lesson before he went off to Quail Hollow,” Cowen said. “And that’s the one aspect of the game I never teach. Maybe I should branch out.” Cowen laughed down the line from Orlando, where he is staying with Ricky Elliott, the caddie of Brooks Koepka, another of Cowen’s four-time major-winning clients. The 70-year-old recognises he is busy enough and that is why he was not at the Wells Fargo Championship when McIlroy prevailed by a shot over Mexican Abraham Ancer in dramatic scenes on Sunday night. “I didn’t even see it as I was on the range with [Henrik] Stenson and had been with [Ian] Poulter earlier on in the day. “I figured that not only with Rory, but also Gary Woodland [the former US Open winner who finished fifth] in the mix that we’d have a winner. I guess Rory isn’t use to having a coach with a few runners in the race, but that might be a good thing, as it’ll keep things a bit less intense. I had three days with him at his place the week before last and we got through a lot of stuff. But you can see from his driving stats that there’s plenty to do and that potential for improvement should fill him full of self-belief.”
Boston is in seventh in the Eastern Conference with a rematch against Miami looming on Tuesday. Unless the Celtics can figure things out, the play-in tournament looks likely.
ATLANTA (AP) Russell Westbrook has set the NBA record with his 182nd triple-double, surpassing the mark set by Oscar Robertson in 1974. The 32-year-old Westbrook, in his 13th season overall and his first with the Washington Wizards, reached the milestone when he grabbed his 10th rebound with 8:29 left in Monday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Westbrook began the night averaging 11.5 assists, tops in the NBA and the only player in double digits.
Karl-Anthony Towns trade possibilities and Alex Rodriguez's impact on the Timberwolves with Jon Krawczynski and Michael Scotto on HoopsHype.
Chris Haynes speaks with Evan Wasch, the NBA executive responsible for the play-in tournament.
With free agency looming, supporting Aaron Rodgers' return is a no-brainer for Davante Adams.
Five fighters are no longer on the UFC roster.
It'll be do-or-die for Donald Cerrone's UFC career the next time he steps in the octagon.
Dustin Johnson's injury comes just one week before the PGA Championship.
Things were not looking great for the Nets for most of the night, trailing by 21 in the first half against the Nuggets.
Dana White doesn't seem too certain about Kayla Harrison making a transition to the UFC at the conclusion of this PFL season.
"He needs to fight me now, and we need to settle this."
James is attempting to return for the Lakers' final four games of the regular season.
The comeback will be a huge storyline. And every day that he's in the spotlight is one less day it is zeroed in on the young QB and the adjusting coach.
The Lakers lost Anthony Davis and had no answers for the Clippers on Thursday night.
NEW YORK (AP) The NBA fined New Orleans Pelicans executive David Griffin $50,000 on Sunday for publicly criticizing officiating over how star Zion Williamson is handled and making comments the league considered detrimental. The decision came two days after Griffin, the Pelicans' executive vice president of basketball operations, spoke out strongly about his concerns on the amount of contact NBA referees allow Williamson to endure. Griffin said the Pelicans have told league officials many times that they feared Williamson was being exposed to injury because of the way defenders are allowed to play against the 6-foot-7, 284-pound forward.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss the next three games and return next week for the team's final four regular season games, The Athletic reported Thursday. James was already expected to miss the next two games -- Thursday vs. the Los Angeles Clippers and Friday at Portland -- with Sunday's home game against the Phoenix Suns added to give the superstar more time to heal, per the report. The Lakers play two sets of back-to-back games next week, home vs. the Knicks and Houston, then on the road at Indiana and New Orleans to end the regular season.
Kevin Lee is planning to test the waters at welterweight again for his UFC comeback.
Since leaving Australia in March for the first time in more than a year, the 25-year-old won the Miami Open, reached the quarters in Charleston, beat Sabalenka in the Stuttgart final before reaching the decider at the Madrid WTA 1000 event. Barty, who is building towards the French Open at the end of the month, also won the doubles with American Jennifer Brady at the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart. After losing to Belarusian Sabalenka in Madrid on Saturday, Barty said being tired meant she was doing something right.
Things are rarely boring when Bryson DeChambeau's involved.