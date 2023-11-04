Kel’el Ware’s confidence could be linchpin to Indiana basketball’s success

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball center Kel’el Ware’s flurry of offense at the start of the second half against Marian on Friday night bodes well for the upcoming season.

Ware led the Hoosiers with 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 94-61 win over the Knights in their second of two exhibition games. He scored 15 points in the second half on 6 of 8 shooting with a 3-pointer in just 11 minutes.

Marian couldn’t handle Ware’s athleticism around the basket, and it was easy to see his confidence grow each time he scored.

“It's been a lot of really going at him in practice to get him to be aggressive and do the things that we want him to do on the offensive end,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “And he's starting to show some signs that he can do that.”

Indiana started the second half with a 10-0 run largely thanks to Ware.

The first time down the floor he got the ball in the post with his back to the basket. The 7-foot sophomore made a decisive move to the rim with one quick dribble and dropped the ball off the backboard with his right hand.

Ware hit a contested mid-range jumper on the wing IU’s next time down the floor. He capped off the run with a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

Ware has been hesitant to do that in the first half of IU’s two exhibition games.

“There's all kinds of ways of scoring the basketball, and he's capable of doing that,” Woodson said. “Sometimes you have to pick on other guys that are guarding him.”

He played 35 games last season as a true freshman at Oregon, but his role was scaled back after he made four starts during the non-conference portion of the Ducks' schedule with coach Dana Altman publicly questioning the center’s effort.

The former five-star recruit averaged 6.6 points and scored in double-digits eight times.

“I'm sort of just moving at a fast pace when all I've got to do is just slow down,” Ware said. “Once I slow down everything will just come to me and everything will open up for the team."

There were still moments early in the game when he put his talent on display like when he faced down Marian center Nolan Foster with 13:22 to go in the first half at the top of the key.

He unleashed a crossover and spin move combination, and the Knights collapsed down on him but he just stepped back and nailed a little fadeaway.

Woodson hopes he sees more of that when Indiana hosts Florida Gulf Coast in the season-opener on Tuesday.

“He's a skilled guy, but we've got to get him now where — because it's getting ready to start for real now and he's going to be playing much bigger guys, more talented bigs,” Woodson said. “I'm just curious to see where he's going to be once we start that journey.”

