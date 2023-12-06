How Kel’el Ware ‘answered the bell’ for Indiana basketball in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR — Indiana basketball forward Malik Reneau knows from first-hand experience how hard it is to defend Kel’el Ware’s sky hook.

The 7-footer relied on his go-to move on Tuesday night when he got the ball in a tie game against Michigan with less than a minute to go. He was on the opposite side of the court as Reneau and isolated against a single defender.

Reneau knew the play was over before it started.

"It's a tough shot to defend at his height cause he's jumping on it too,” Reneau said, after the 78-75 win. “He's above the basket when he's shooting that shot.”

Coming out of a timeout, the shot could have gone to either Reneau or Ware based on how the Wolverines defended the play. Reneau drew the double-team and IU swung the ball around the perimeter to get it into Ware’s hands.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson had the same feeling as Reneau once Ware started backing down Tarris Reed Jr. in the post.

"He made some big shots this early season, that's just one of the few that he's made,” Woodson said. “...He’s got to understand we believe in him. There's a reason we are going to him. You got to come through, and I thought he answered the bell tonight."

Ware has been Indiana’s most reliable option on the offensive all season long and Indiana missed him when he was sidelined with foul trouble in the first half. He’s averaging a team-high 17.7 points (64.4%) with 9.6 rebounds.

The 24 minutes he played on Tuesday was his fewest in a game this season.

Woodson pulled him out of the game with 6:53 to go in the first half after he picked up his second foul and he didn’t come back into the game until after halftime. Michigan came back from a seven-point deficit with Ware on the bench, but the move paid off since he avoided any further foul trouble and was on the court down the stretch.

In addition to the sky hook, he had a block, key defensive rebound and stole the inbound pass on Michigan’s final would-be possession.

"He's taking advantage of his one-on-one moments and scoring at will,” Reneau said. “He's seven foot, not many people are getting to his sky hooks or fade away jumpers, it's wide open shots for him.”

Woodson described Ware’s work in the post as a “hell of a move.”

“I thought that was the difference,” Woodson said.

