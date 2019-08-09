Keke Coutee carted off during first half

Texans receiver Keke Couteee was carted off with a knee injury.

Coutee was injured on a 9-yard catch from quarterback Joe Webb with 13:35 remaining in the second quarter. He grabbed his right knee after falling awkwardly.

He was slow to get up and helped off the field by the team’s athletic trainers before eventually being carted into the locker room for further evaluation.

Earlier in the game, Coutee fumbled a punt that the Packers recovered in the end zone for the game’s first touchdown. He finished with two catches for 13 yards.

Injuries have followed Coutee since he arrived in the NFL last season.

He injured his hamstring during training camp and missed the first three games of the season. Coutee had 11 catches for 109 yards in Week Four in his debut but dealt with hamstring issues the rest of the season.

He played only six games, making 28 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers led the Texans 14-10 at halftime.