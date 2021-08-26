KeiVarae Russell returns to Saints practice, rookie Bryce Thompson waived

We’ve got to take the latest news out of New Orleans Saints practice with the good and the bad. Let’s start with the positive: backup cornerback KeiVarae Russell made his return from the COVID-19 reserve list after spending two weeks out of action (he hadn’t been spotted at practice since Aug. 9), adding some much-needed competition to the bottom of the depth chart and on the special teams units.

However, the Saints lost a promising rookie. Sean Payton announced after practice that rookie safety Bryce Thompson was waived with an injury designation after getting hurt in Monday’s preseason game with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’ll revert to injured reserve upon clearing waivers, so his year is done. We’ll see if the Saints release him with an injury settlement or hang onto him for another run next year, as they’ve done so far with rookie tight end Dylan Soehner.

We’ll see what other roster moves the Saints have in store once the daily NFL transactions wire updates Thursday afternoon. They tried out five free agents on Wednesday (three tight ends and two defensive linemen) but it hasn’t been reported yet whether any of them were signed. And we aren’t out of the woods yet with the kicker situation after Aldrick Rosas shanked an extra-point attempt against Jacksonville. Keep an eye out for any changes.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Saints Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Saints Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.