KeiVarae Russell released by Packers

The Packers announced a change to their roster on Monday afternoon.

The team has released cornerback KeiVarae Russell.

Russell appeared in one game for the Packers last season while moving between the active roster and practice squad. He also played in both of their playoff games and was credited with one tackle while playing on special teams.

He played in 20 games for the Bengals between 2016 and 2018. Russell started one of those contests and compiled 22 tackles, an interception, and two passes defensed during his time in Cincinnati.

The Packers drafted Eric Stokes in the first round and Shemar Jean-Charles in the fifth round, so it would seem the young quarterbacks closed the door on another year in Green Bay for Russell.

