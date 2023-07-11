Keith Wakefield, Devin Smith part of new Stark County High School Football Hall of Fame class

Stark County High School Football Hall of Fame

The Stark County High School Football Hall of Fame will welcome a seven-man Class of 2023 on July 21.

The class features four modern-era players — Bobby Hendry, Devin Smith, Steve Smith and Dymonte Thomas — in addition to coaching legend Keith Wakefield and two players from the 1950s, Ron Carnahan and Ron Worstell. The latter two were senior nominees.

This is the first class to be selected since the 2020 class was chosen before the COVID-19 pandemic and honored last summer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The class includes one of the county's all-time leading rushers (Thomas) and leading receivers (Devin Smith), in addition to a state championship team captain (Steve Smith). Hendry, a 1,000-yard rusher at Akron, is one of several who went on to star in college. Wakefield retired as a head coach from Perry just two years ago as the county's second all-time winningest coach. Carnahan and Worstell were two-way stars in Canton in the mid-50s, earning all-city honors just a year apart.

Here's a look at each member of the class:

Ron Carnahan, McKinley, halfback

Ron Carnahan, McKinley, halfback, 1955

1955 Senior

Helped lead McKinley to a 10-0 season and a state championship, as the Bulldogs outscored opponents 396-40

Called plays for McKinley and earned honorable mention All-Ohio

Rushed for 612 yards on 53 carries (an 11.5 average), scoring 13 touchdowns and 79 total points

Selected to play in the Ohio North-South Game

Advertisement

1954 Junior

Helped McKinley finish the season 8-2

Rushed for 188 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries

Also notable

Lettered three years for the Bulldogs

Inducted into the McKinley High School Football Hall of Fame in 1988

Bobby Hendry, Hoover, running back

1998 Senior

Division I first-team All-Ohio running back

Rushed for 1,841 yards and 23 TDs in the regular season, setting what was then Hoover's single-season rushing record

Named WHBC Stark County MVP by the county coaches

Rushed for 235 yards and two TDs on 37 carries to lead Hoover to Week 10 win over Jackson, enabling the Vikings to claim share of Federal League title

Advertisement

Also notable

Starred at running back for the Akron Zips, becoming one of their few 1,000-yard rushers in a season since their move to Division I-A in 1987

Gained 1,021 yards and scored eight TDs as a junior, and surpassed 800 yards and 10 TDs as both a sophomore and senior

Rushed for 2,847 yards (4.7 avg) and 32 TDs, and gained 3,173 yards from scrimmage with 33 total TDs in UA career. His career rushing total ranks No. 3 in Akron’s Division I-A era

2023 Canton-Area High School Football: This year's Stark County-area team-by-team high school football schedules

Devin Smith, Massillon, wide receiver

Massillon receiver Devin Smith gets loose in the 2010 game at GlenOak

2010 Senior

Division I first-team All-Ohio as a WR

Caught 60 passes for 1,130 yards (18.8 avg) and 9 TDs. Yardage ranked fourth in county history

Won a state long jump title for the Tigers

Advertisement

2009 Junior

Division I first-team All-Ohio as a WR

Scored 15 TDs among his 50 catches for 989 yards in his first season with the Tigers after transferring from Ellet

Ohio State wide receiver Devin Smith celebrates after catching a 44-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the Big Ten championship game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Indianapolis.

Career stats / also notable

Caught 110 passes for 2,119 yards (19.3) and 24 touchdowns … Yardage total was fifth in county history when he graduated

Scored 30 receiving touchdowns at Ohio State and averaged over 20 yards per catch for his career (37.9 average on his TD catches)

Helped the Buckeyes win a national title, becoming a second-round pick of the Jets in the 2015 NFL Draft, the 37th overall selection and the first Buckeye drafted that year

Played 54 games (30 starts) over his Ohio State career (never missing a game), catching 121 passes for 2,503 yards

Led the nation as a senior by averaging a school-record 28.2 yards per catch, with 33 receptions for 931 yards and 12 TDs — including a Big Ten-record tying three TD catches in the conference championship game vs. Wisconsin

Advertisement

More Stark County High School Football: Decade Rewind: Meet the 2010s Stark County All-Decade Football team which features Devin Smith and Dymonte Thomas

Steve Smith, McKinley, offensive line

Steve Smith, McKinley, center, 1998

1998 Senior

Division I first-team All-Ohio as an OL

Anchored O-line at center on state championship team

1997 Junior

Also notable

McKinley football coach Kerry Hodakievic poses for a preseason photo with 1998 captains (from left) Mike Doss, Steve Smith, John Lucius and Ben McDaniels.

Played instrumental role in DeMarlo Rozier and Ben McDaniels setting assorted McKinley career and single-season rushing, scoring and passing records

Played at Kent State, where he was a three-year starter, helping Golden Flashes rank among the top 15 rushing teams in the nation twice during his career

Earned Academic all-district in 2002 and 2003 and Academic All-MAC three times (2001-03)

Advertisement

More Canton McKinley Football: Coaches, cell-tower techs, pharmacists, fathers, friends. Where are the 1997 McKinley Bulldogs now?

Dymonte Thomas, Marlington, safety-running back

Marlington's Zach Higgins (left) leads Dymonte Thomas to a big gain

2012 Senior

Division I first-team All-Ohio as a RB

Rushed for 1,270 yards and 18 touchdowns on 175 carries

Made 70 tackles, one interception and a fumble recovery

Ran for a career-high 309 yards in win over Louisville

2011 Junior

Division I first-team All-Ohio as a DB

Made 102 tackles and one interception

Rushed for 875 yards and 13 touchdowns (Alden Hill was primary rusher with 2,000-plus yards)

2010 Sophomore

Division I second-team All-Ohio as a DB

Helped Dukes go 10-0 in the regular season and reach the state semifinals

Ran for 1,641 yards and 17 TDs

Advertisement

2009 Freshman

First-team Repository All-Stark County in Divisions III-VII, first of four straight years making all-county first team

Denver's Dymonte Thomas plays in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Career stats / also notable

Finished career with 4,587 rushing yards on 573 carries (8.0 avg) and 56 TDs, with the yardage total ranking ninth in county history at the time of his graduation

Scored 61 career TDs and 372 total points, ranking fifth and eighth, respectively, in county history when he graduated; and made four career interceptions and three fumble recoveries

Helped Marlington win at least eight games each season as a four-year starter, reaching the playoffs three times as the Dukes were 37-9 in that stretch.

Participated in the Army All-America Game following his senior season, and also lettered in baseball and wrestling

Appeared in 15 games (one interception, one sack) with the Denver Broncos over the 2017-18 seasons as a safety after being a four-year letterman at Michigan

Graduated from the College of Literature, Science and the Arts, with a degree in general studies after earning 2015 U-M Athletic Academic Achievement and being 2014 Academic All-Big Ten

Appeared in 47 games, making 21 starts at free safety, totaling 128 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 17 pass breakups

Selected 2016 All-Big Ten honorable mention by both the coaches and media

Keith Wakefield, Perry, head coach

Perry coach Keith Wakefield addresses his team following the Panthers' 24-14 win over Jackson, which gave Wakefield 200 wins at Perry on Sept. 14, 2018.

Notable

Compiled a record of 222-101 over 29 seasons at Perry (1982-2003, 2013-20), winning 15 league titles and three regional championships.

His 222 wins rank No. 2 in Stark County history behind only Lowell Klinefelter (257 wins in 41 seasons)

His 2015 and 2016 teams were Division II state runners-up

Selected 2001 Associated Press Ohio Division I Coach of the Year

Wakefield’s final six seasons as head coach saw the Panthers go 12-3, 12-3, 9-2, 8-2, 9-3 and 9-1 while winning four Federal League titles (59-14 in that stretch).

Spent 50 years coaching football at time of retirement from Perry, including 37 as a head coach.

Advertisement

More on Keith Wakefield: With Perry football 'fixed,' Keith Wakefield moves on to next chapter of his life

Keith Wakefield talks to his team following a game vs. McKinley.

Ron Worstell, Lincoln, running back

Ron Worstell

1956 Senior

Set single-game record for rushing yards (258 vs. Timken) and single-season record for total yards (1,248), records he still owned when the school closed in 1976

Averaged 6.2 yards per carry and scored 76 points

Captain of a 7-2 team, earning All-City honors, Repository All-Stark County First Team and honorable mention All-Ohio

Also notable

Lettered in football for three years, while also lettering in basketball for three years and baseball for four years

Two-year team captain in both baseball and basketball

Threw a no-hitter vs. North Canton

Played football for two years at Bowling Green

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County High School Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023