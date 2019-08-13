Keith Smith passes physical, activated from NFI
Fullback Keith Smith passed his physical, and the Raiders activated him from the non-football injury list Tuesday, the team announced.
Smith injured his knee while training before camp opened.
Smith is entering his second season with the Raiders after playing his first four seasons with the Cowboys. He appeared in all 16 games for Oakland last year and made three starts.
The Raiders also have rookie fullback Alec Ingold on their roster.
