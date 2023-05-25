Falcons fullback Keith Smith was arrested for driving on a license that he didn’t realize was suspended, his agent said.

Smith got a speeding ticket, paid it and thought it was over, agent AJ Vaynerchuk told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. But as a result of what the agent called a miscommunication, Smith’s license was suspended. He was pulled over for an expired registration and was arrested for the suspended license.

“We are aware of a legal matter involving Keith Smith this afternoon and have been informed of its details,” the Falcons said in a statement on Wednesday. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Smith was a linebacker at San Jose State and made the Cowboys as an undrafted rookie linebacker and special teams player in 2014. After two seasons of limited playing time in Dallas, Smith moved to fullback, and he has played there since for the Cowboys, Raiders and Falcons. Last season he played in all 17 games.

Keith Smith’s agent says arrest stemmed from miscommunication over suspended license originally appeared on Pro Football Talk