Keith O’Quinn moving back to Cowboys’ scouting department

Keith O’Quinn lost his job as the Cowboys’ special teams coach, but he isn’t leaving the team.

Instead, after 10 seasons as an assistant coach, O’Quinn is returning to his roots.

He has accepted a job as director of advance scouting, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports. O’Quinn will answer to Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay.

O’Quinn spent the past two seasons as special teams coordinator, but new head coach Mike McCarthy hired John Fassel as his new special teams coach.

O’Quinn, who has spent 13 seasons in the organization, worked his way up in the coaching ranks. He went from offensive quality control coach (2010-12) to assistant receivers coach (2013) to assistant special teams coach (2014-17) before becoming a coordinator.

He began his NFL career as a pro scout with the Cowboys in 2006. O’Quinn went to the Browns as director of pro personnel in 2009 before returning to Dallas as a coach.