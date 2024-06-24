Keith leads Tigers against the Phillies following 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (51-26, first in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (36-41, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-3, 3.54 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Tigers: Casey Mize (1-5, 4.43 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -172, Tigers +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Philadelphia Phillies after Colten Keith had four hits on Sunday in an 11-2 win over the White Sox.

Detroit has an 18-20 record in home games and a 36-41 record overall. The Tigers have a 25-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia has a 51-26 record overall and a 20-14 record in road games. Phillies pitchers have a collective 3.10 ERA, which leads the NL.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene leads the Tigers with a .261 batting average, and has 15 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 41 walks and 40 RBI. Keith is 15-for-39 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 27 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 61 RBI while hitting .304 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 16-for-42 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .241 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies: 5-5, .288 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (spine), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Phillies: Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Kody Clemens: 10-Day IL (back), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.