Keith leads Tigers against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit outing

Detroit Tigers (22-22, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (21-24, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jack Flaherty (0-3, 3.88 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (5-2, 2.86 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Colten Keith's four-hit game on Friday.

Arizona has an 11-12 record in home games and a 21-24 record overall. The Diamondbacks have an 8-5 record in games decided by one run.

Detroit is 12-9 in road games and 22-22 overall. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.26 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has nine home runs, 14 walks and 24 RBI while hitting .288 for the Diamondbacks. Kevin Newman is 13-for-35 with five doubles, a triple and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with nine home runs while slugging .472. Spencer Torkelson is 10-for-38 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .219 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by five runs

Tigers: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Joc Pederson: day-to-day (undisclosed), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (ulnar nerve inflammation), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (illness), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.