Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said recently that he thinks the Bears have enough at wide receiver, but they are taking a meeting with a possible addition to the position group.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports on Wednesday that Keith Kirkwood is visiting with the NFC North club.

Kirkwood joined the Saints in 2018 and played in nine games over two seasons before moving on to the Panthers. He played in four games for Carolina over the last two seasons.

Over the course of those 13 appearances, Kirkwood has caught 17 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

That resume isn’t one of a player who profiles as a major difference maker in the Bears offense, but available players in that category are in short supply right now and the uncertainty about what the Bears offense will be in 2022 probably limits its appeal to those who are on the market.

Keith Kirkwood visiting Bears originally appeared on Pro Football Talk