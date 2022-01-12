With Keith Hernandez's No. 17 getting retired, here are four more Mets deserving of the honor

David Wright salutes fans at Citi Field after his final game as a Met

As was the case with Jerry Koosman's No. 36, which was officially retired last season, the retirement of Keith Hernandez's No. 17 by the Mets is long overdue.



It can be argued that the next honor for Hernandez should be enshrinement in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, but that's an argument for another day.

For now, with Hernandez's No. 17 about to take its rightful place alongside Koosman's No. 36, Tom Seaver's No. 41, Mike Piazza's No. 31, Casey Stengel's No. 37, Gil Hodges' No. 14, and Jackie Robinson's No. 42, here are four other Mets who are deserving of the honor...

David Wright, No. 5

This one is as close to a slam dunk as it gets. Wright was a homegrown Met, spent his entire career (2004-2018) with the team, became captain, and was one of the best offensive players in the history of the franchise. And it's fair to expect Wright's number will be retired in the near future.

Before injuries derailed his career, Wright wasn't just on pace to be the best Mets position player of all time, he was on pace to reach the Hall of Fame.

Through his first seven seasons (2004 to 2010), Wright hit .305/.383/.516 with 169 homers, 258 doubles, 664 RBI, 138 stolen bases, and an OPS+ of 136. From 2006 to 2010, Wright made five consecutive All-Star teams and was a Top 10 vote-getter for MVP each year.

After 2010, with the health woes beginning and then becoming impossible to shake, Wright had only one other season where he wasn't severely limited due to injury (2012, when he hit .306/.391/.492 with 21 homers in 156 games).

Gary Carter, No. 8

Carter's stint with the Mets (1985-1989) is the briefest of any player on this list, but his impact might have been the greatest.



Gary Carter jumps into the arms of Wally Backman after the Mets defeated the Boston Red Sox in Game 7 to win the World Series at Shea Stadium Oct. 27, 1986. Mets Vs Red Sox 1986 World Series

Acquired via trade from the Montreal Expos before the 1985 season, Carter is viewed by many as the player who put the Mets over the top when it came to their ability to win the World Series -- which they did in 1986 as Carter hit .255/.337/.439 with 24 homers during the regular season before getting huge hits in the NLCS against the Houston Astros and World Series against the Boston Red Sox.



It was Carter whose effervescent personality helped define those great Mets teams of the mid-to-late 80s, Carter whose hit won Game 5 of the NLCS, Carter whose two homers helped the Mets win Game 4 of the World Series, and Carter who started the two-out rally in Game 6 of the World Series with the Mets one out from elimination.

Carter was also team co-captain -- along with Hernandez -- from 1988 to 89.

Carlos Beltran, No. 15

When you say "Carlos Beltran," there are still some Mets fans who immediately cringe and start talking about the wicked curve Beltran took for strike three in Game 7 of the 2006 NLCS at Shea Stadium as the Mets' World Series hopes died. Those fans are doing a great disservice to the tenure Beltran had with the Mets.

Quite simply, Beltran is the best two-way player the Mets ever had. Darryl Strawberry has him beat offensively, but was not nearly the defensive player Beltran was.

Beltran's Mets career -- 2005 to 2011 -- looked like this at the plate: .280/.369/.500 with 149 homers, 208 doubles, and 559 RBI.



Oct 18, 2006; Flushing, NY, USA; New York Mets center fielder (15) Carlos Beltran singles in the fourth inning of game six of the National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Shea Stadium in Flushing, NY.

A four-time All-Star with the Mets, Beltran was one of the best hitters in baseball during that time while also being one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball.

And if you're one of the fans who wants to harp on Beltran watching that curve that no one would have hit, you should also realize that the Mets probably don't make it to Game 7 in 2006 without Beltran, who hit three homers earlier in the series.

While Beltran was tremendous with the Mets, his overall career is worthy of the Hall of Fame. And looking at his numbers, it's fair to say he should go in with a Mets cap on his plaque if he makes it (assuming his brief tenure as Mets manager before the team moved on from him due to his involvement in the Astros sign-stealing scandal doesn't impact things).

But regardless of Beltran's Hall of Fame case, he deserves to have his number retired by the Mets.

Dwight Gooden, No. 16

When thinking of Gooden's time with the Mets, it's easy to be haunted by what it could've been instead of appreciating what it was.

What it could've been was one of the best pitching careers ever and a place not only in the Hall of Fame, but among the greatest pitchers of all time. Sandy Koufax, Tom Seaver, Pedro Martinez, Randy Johnson, Dwight Gooden...

You get the picture.



Mets RHP Dwight Gooden

That's how special Gooden was when he burst on the scene in 1984 as a 19-year-old and struck out 276 batters in 218 innings while pitching to a 2.60 ERA. Then in 1985, Gooden had a 1.53 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 268 strikeouts in 276.2 innings as he won the Cy Young award.

Substance abuse began to impact Gooden during the 1986 season, led to his suspension at the start of the 1987 season, and hung over him for the rest of his career.

During his 11-years in Queens, Gooden had a 3.10 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 1,875 strikeouts in 2,169.2 innings.

And while Gooden can't go back in time and change things, the body of work he put up while with the Mets makes him deserving of his No. 16 never being worn again.