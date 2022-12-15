Keith Hernandez gives his thoughts on Mets' offseason, Jacob deGrom leaving and re-signing Brandon Nimmo

Sep 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) walks off the mound against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Mets legend and SNY game analyst Keith Hernandez joined the Mets Hot Stove crew on Wednesday night via Zoom to give his thoughts on the organization's offseason so far.

SNY's Steve Gelbs started off by asking Hernandez how he's recovering from shoulder surgery, to which the former first baseman said he's doing rehab three days a week and will be ready to get back in the booth by the start of the season. Gelbs then asked Hernandez what he made of the Mets signing Justin Verlander after Jacob deGrom left for the Texas Rangers.

"Well you lost deGrom and I can't blame Jacob for taking that contract from the Rangers, that length and of course the dollars," Hernandez said. "But Verlander at 39 has won his third Cy Young, and probably had his greatest year ERA-wise. I did see him pitch against the Phillies in the World Series and he had two tough starts. I'd say the Phillies really made him grind. So always the question mark is the age, but he's a guy that takes care of himself and there had to be a replacement for deGrom and we've lost [Taijuan] Walker as well.

"It's just staggering what has gone on in one week of a Winter Meeting, not only with the New York Mets, but with Major League Baseball as a whole, over two billion dollars of money being spent. There can't cry poverty. I mean that is just staggering, the amount of money the players are signing right now for their contracts."

Hernandez circled back to talk more about deGrom leaving the franchise and what that means for his legacy in the eyes of Mets fans.

"I think his legacy will be, 'Doggone-it, I wish we could have had him healthy,'" Hernandez said. "If he was healthy, he'd still be, I believe, in a Met uniform. He was just a phenomenal pitcher with the Cy Youngs, he pitched great in the postseason. It's just hard to remember because he's missed so much time of late. And for him to come back last year when he missed pretty much the year before, it's just hard, you kind of forget, you lose your memory.

Story continues

"He's had a great career with the Mets, he'll be missed. But you know, life goes on and we got a 2023 season coming up."



While deGrom won't be a lifelong Met, the team re-signed Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year deal that will likely keep him in blue and orange for the rest of his playing days. Hernandez expressed his pleasure with the team doing what it took to bring the outfielder back.

"I'm very pleased that they re-signed him," Hernandez said. "And there's a case where it's not just the numbers that Brandon puts up and his defense, so much improved in center field last year, he's worked hard at it. It's his attitude, his professionalism, his hustle that he brings every day to the ball park and in that leadoff role kind of sets the tone. I think it was imperative that they had to re-sign him. I'm just thrilled and happy for Brandon."

Hernandez finished up by saying he believes Nimmo can leave a strong Mets legacy if he continues to improve his overall game.

"He's got to continue to improve and continue to put up the numbers and be consistent," Hernandez said. "Now, that's the thing when you sign a long-term contract. And once you establish yourself your goals are, 'OK, I am going to maintain, if not get better, and be the player that I can be, live up to the contract.' And I think that he'll do that. He's one of those guys that is very conscientious, he wants to be the best he can be."