Keith Hernandez drops homophobic joke during World Series pregame show

The usually jovial atmosphere on the MLB on FOX pregame show took an uncomfortable turn before Game 7 of the World Series when analyst Keith Hernandez blurted out a homophobic joke.

The FOX Sports panel, which includes Hernandez, host Kevin Burkhart, and former major leaguers David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez and Frank Thomas, were discussing which star players needed to step up during Game 7. This led to Ortiz joking about Yasiel Puig’s ritual of licking his bat. Ortiz then leaned over and acted like he was going to lick Hernandez, to which Hernandez retorted while laughing, “I’m not from San Francisco, bro!”

Keith Hernandez: I'm not from San Francisco, bro!! pic.twitter.com/0dM5Om5syA — Camille (@Love_My_Astros) November 1, 2017





Hernandez’s choice of words came under immediate scrutiny. San Francisco has long been one of the largest and most prominent LGBT communities in the world and as such is frequently referenced in a joking or derogatory manner by those who spread hatred or intolerance toward the LGBT community.

While we can’t say Hernandez shares those feelings, the attempt at humor proved more insensitive than creative or funny. Making matters look worse for Hernandez, he actually is from San Francisco. Some viewers believe he actually said “I am from San Francisco, bro.” That’s not how we heard it, but either way the only reason for him to choose words would be to reference San Francisco’s gay community.

The line drew laughs from Hernandez’s colleagues, which only added to the awkwardness. There were no further references to that interaction for the remainder of the pregame show and FOX has yet to respond to complaints from viewers.

