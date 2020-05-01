Keith Hernandez on David Wright: 'If he never got hit in the head, he would have been in the Hall of Fame'

There's no doubt that David Wright is one of the greatest players in Mets history.

One of four team captains in the history of the Mets, Wright was the face of the franchise for 14 seasons, while representing the team in seven All-Star Games.

During Thursday's Beyond The Booth Live, Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, and Ron Darling discussed where Wright ranks among position players in Mets history, and also spoke about how the Hall of Fame was in reach for him before injuries began plaguing his career.

"There have been so few players like David who have spent so long at a high level in a Mets uniform," said Cohen. "I was looking at this today, and there are only six players in Mets history who have played as many as 1,200 games for the team. That is not a lot. Most of the better players the Mets have had (on the team) have had shorter tenures. Think about Darryl Strawberry, seven and a half years, Carlos Beltran was there for less than seven years, Keith (Hernandez) was there for six years, Mike Piazza was there for seven years. The guys who put up the biggest numbers didn't stay Mets for a decade and a half the way David did.

"Now on the other side of that coin, David from the time he came up in 2004 through 2008 was on a Hall of Fame track, but then things started happening, right? … (In 2009) he got hit in the head and that set him back, and then 2011 the other injuries began. So he really was never quite the same player after that. …There's no question in the fact that he is up amongst the Mount Rushmore as far as the position players who have ever played for the Mets because of the high level of play, because of the length of his tenure and because of all the intangible qualities, including the captaincy, that go with it."

Both Cohen and Hernandez pointed to a pivotal moment in Wright's career. On August 15, 2009, Wright was hit square in his helmet by a Matt Cain fastball. He suffered a concussion and was hospitalized overnight.

"I think if he never got hit in the head, he would have been in the Hall of Fame," said Hernandez. "He was never the same after he got beaned at [Citi Field] when he got hit. He got clobbered, and I just felt he was never the same. He had a hard time with the outside corner from that point.

"So if you take away that unfortunate beaning, he might have been able to find a way to adjust with the injuries he had, as severe as they were … Overcoming mentally getting hit in the head like he was, it's very difficult. I can't relate to it."

Still, Wright finished his career with 1,777 hits, 242 home runs, and 970 RBI, compiling a slash line of .296/.376/.491.