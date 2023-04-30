Keith Desormeaux's Confidence Game has a chance to rewrite the Kentucky Derby record books

Set to compete in his fourth Kentucky Derby, trainer Keith Desormeaux doesn’t apologize for doing things a little differently.

“Being unconventional is what got me here,” he said.

Desormeaux has decades of Kentucky Derby history going against him this year, but he’s confident his Confidence Game is a solid contender for Saturday’s 149th running at Churchill Downs.

Confidence Game won the Grade 2 Rebel on Feb. 25 at Oaklawn Park and hasn’t raced since. His 10-week layoff between the Rebel and Kentucky Derby is viewed as unorthodox by some and crazy by others.

Jockey James Graham, for one, is on Desormeaux’s side.

“I guess Keith thinks (Confidence Game) doesn’t need a whole lot, so we’ll go with what Keith says,” Graham said. “He’s one of the best horsemen in the country. He’s proved it time and time again. Nobody ever gives him any respect. Every time he legs me up on one, I have a chance to win.”

Kentucky Derby hopeful Confidence Game trains with exercise rider Alex Cano Friday morning, April 28, 2023 at Churchill Downs. The horse, who won the Rebel Stakes In February, is trained by Keith Desormeaux.

A son of Candy Ride, Confidence Game was purchased for $25,000 at the 2021 Keeneland September Yearling Sale. He raced five times as a 2-year-old — all in Kentucky — and won twice at Churchill Downs.

He opened his 3-year-old campaign with a third-place finish in the Grade 3 Lecomte on Jan. 21 at Fair Grounds and then won the Rebel on a sloppy track. That victory gave Confidence Game 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, safely securing a spot and meaning Desormeaux didn’t have to run him again.

Not racing again may not have been in the original plan, but it started to make more and more sense to Desormeaux. The trainer said moving from cooler temperatures in Arkansas to the warmer climate of New Orleans in early March “zapped” Confidence Game.

Desormeaux considered two races at Keeneland — the Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 8 and the Grade 3 Lexington on April 15 — but ultimately decided to let Confidence Game rest.

“I started thinking, ‘Man, does he really need to run?’” Desormeaux said. “When you start thinking about logistics, thoroughbreds are very volatile. It takes a while before they get accustomed to their new surroundings. They’re creatures of habit. I’m going to move from Louisiana to here and run all at the same time? It seemed like it would be counterproductive.”

Confidence Game has breezed three times in April at Churchill Downs, including a five-furlong bullet in 59 seconds on Saturday.

Afterward, Desormeaux joked he’d have to fire Graham for allowing Confidence Game to go too fast. The Irish-born jockey laughed it off.

“He’s maturing the right way,” Graham said. “Every race he seems to have gotten better. … As Keith says, ‘He’s not training for just one day. He’s training for the Triple Crown.’ I’m happy with a fresh horse going into the Derby.”

Is Graham worried about the competition?

“They have to worry about me,” he said. “Look, it’s Confidence Game, buddy.”

If Confidence Game wins the Kentucky Derby, he’ll rewrite the record books.

Since 1929, the longest layoff between races for any Kentucky Derby winner was seven weeks by Authentic in the 2020 Run for the Roses that was delayed until September because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Needles (1956), Animal Kingdom (2011) and Mandaloun (2021) all won the Derby off six-week layoffs.

Records are incomplete before 1929, but Regret is believed to hold the record for longest layoff by any Kentucky Derby winner, waiting 37 weeks before becoming the first filly to win the race in 1915. Sir Barton was off 34 weeks before winning the 1919 Kentucky Derby on his way to becoming the first Triple Crown winner.

Desormeaux noted Justify recently broke the “Curse of Apollo,” winning the 2018 Kentucky Derby and Triple Crown without racing as a 2-year-old.

“What I’m trying to do seems a lot easier than that,” Desormeaux said.

Desormeaux will try with a heavy heart after his father, Harris, died April 22 at the age of 80. The funeral was Tuesday in Lafayette, Louisiana, and Keith was back to work soon after.

Keith’s brother, Kent, won three Kentucky Derbys as a jockey. Kent also was on board Exaggerator, who finished second in 2016 during Keith’s first Run for the Roses as a trainer.

Seven years later, Keith Desormeaux says he’s better prepared, even if others might doubt his methods.

“I think the first go-round I might have been a little bit more anxious,” he said. “I’m enjoying it. The pressure part is getting here, qualifying. After that, I treat it as a celebration. Winning would be icing on the cake.”

