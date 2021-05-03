Keith Butler liked Steelers draft, “best defense” is watching offense run the football

The Steelers used their first four picks in this year’s draft on offensive players for the first time since 1984, but their defensive coordinator doesn’t have an issue with that.

Keith Butler said he agreed with General Manager Kevin Colbert’s focus on the other side of the ball because he’s “not just for us being great at defense.” The team’s first-round pick was running back Najee Harris and they added a pair of offensive linemen as part of an effort to juice a run game that Butler says would make life much better for his unit.

“I’ve been here a long time,” Butler said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’ve been fortunate enough to coach in three Super Bowls, and I think in all three of those Super Bowls, we had a good running game. So I’m not going to gripe and complain about us picking Najee in the first round and staying on offense the first day or two. That doesn’t bother me because the best defense to me is always sitting on the sideline watching your offense run the football.”

The Steelers did give Butler some pieces with their next four picks, but it’s clear that the feeling in Pittsburgh is that a renewed run game will put the team back where it wants to be in 2021.

