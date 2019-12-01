The Oregon Ducks are flying high after Saturday. Not just because of their win over the Oregon State Beavers in the 123rd Civil War, but because Keith Brown, the No. 1 rated Inside Linebacker in the state committed to Oregon and is set to join the Ducks in 2021.

Brown received offers from Arizona, Cal, Michigan, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah, and Washington State.

"I want to thank all the coaches and everyone for how good they've been to me and my family," Brown said in front of a packed room in the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex after the Ducks 24-10 win over the Beavers. "I want to thank my beautiful mom for being there for me.

"I've known where I've wanted to go to college for the past four months, I think everyone in here kind of knew. I think it's just that time to make it official that I'm staying home to be a Duck!"

Brown was met with cheers from the crowd and hugs from strength coach Aaron Feld, linebackers coach Ken Wilson and head coach Mario Cristobal.

Brown's announcement comes one week after landing the No. 2 inside linebacker recruit in the 2020 class. Oregon has eight additional four-star recruits in 2020, as well.

Taking a look at Oregon's early return for 2021, Brown joins running back Seven McGee, 4-star, Rochester, NY; Center Jackson Light, 3-Star Draper, UT; And ATH Anthony Beavers, Jr., 4-star, Harbor City, CA.

You read that right. Beavers is going to be a Duck.

Oregon's recruiting class for 2021 ranks ninth in the nation, so far.

Couple that with what is a top-10 recruiting class for 2020, a 10-win season and potential conference championship and the Ducks will soar into the next decade.

Keith Brown's commitment bolsters Oregon's already impressive recruiting class originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest