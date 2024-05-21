Keith Bishop was the best player to wear No. 54 for the Broncos

Keith Bishop was the best player to ever wear jersey No. 54 with the Denver Broncos.

Bishop was drafted by the Broncos in the sixth round of the 1980 NFL draft out of Baylor. He went on to spend 10 years in Denver, playing 129 games with 87 starts. The guard helped the Broncos reach the Super Bowl in 1986, 1987 and 1989 before hanging up his cleats.

Bishop now serves as the team’s vice president of security.

Brandon Marshall also deserves an honorable mention. After playing college football at Nevada, Marshall was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL draft. After failing to make Jacksonville’s roster in 2013, the linebacker was picked up by the Broncos.

Marshall went on to play spend seasons in Denver, playing in 69 games with 63 starts. He totaled 416 tackles, 21 pass breakups, 6.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and two interceptions with the Broncos. Marshall was also a 16-game starter in 2015 when Denver won Super Bowl 50.

Keith Bishop doing his job, getting dirty to keep 7 clean! #Broncos pic.twitter.com/VrqJOREfuN — DenverBroncos QBClub (@BroncosQBClub) July 24, 2018

Bishop never won a Super Bowl, but he was a two-time Pro Bowler and a member of the Broncos’ 50th Anniversary Team, so he gets the nod as the best player to ever wear No. 54 for the Broncos.

