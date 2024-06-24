Keita Bates-Diop to exercise $2.65 million player option with Nets

With free agency in the NBA right around the corner, the Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of getting everything together for the frenzied opening on June 30. One has to assume that the Nets will focus on bringing back Nic Claxton, but there are other issues to attend to.

Keita Bates-Diop, who played 14 games for the Nets after being acquired from the Phoenix Suns in the Royce O’Neale trade, will exercise his $2.65 million player option for the 2024-25 season.

Bates-Diop averaged 1.6 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.3 assists during his short time with the Nets in 2023-24. He averaged 4.5 points and 2.6 rebounds with the Suns before being sent to Brooklyn.

Nets F Keita Bates-Diop has exercised his $2.65 million player option for the 2024-25 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2024

With the Nets continuing to try and build around Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, one has to assume that a guy like Bates-Diop will not get much playing time, but he can be a solid defender when given the chance. New coach Jordi Fernandez will have to find roles for everybody in his first season in Brooklyn.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire