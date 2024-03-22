Keisei Tominaga starts March Madness debut on fire. How Nebraska's star fared in 1st half

Keisei Tominaga, the popular Nebraska basketball phenom dubbed by media as the "Japanese Steph Curry," was up-and-down in the first half of his March Madness debut against Texas A&M Friday in Memphis.

Tominaga, sporting a white headband, came out firing early in the NCAA Tournament game. He attempted three 3-pointers inside the first five minutes and made all three. Ever the showman, Tominaga smiled and waved his arms after each make, much to the delight of the thousands of rowdy Huskers fans at FedExForum.

After the hot start, though, Tominaga returned to earth. He missed his next seven field goal attempts but did hit a pair of free throws late in the half to cut into a healthy Aggies lead.

Tominaga was 3-for-10 from the field with 11 points in the first half, including 3 of 6 from downtown. He had one assist, one turnovers and no rebounds.

He went into the game leading the Huskers in scoring at 14.9 points per game. He was shooting 37.2% from the 3-point line.

JOHNNY MANZIEL AT MARCH MADNESS: Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M-Nebraska March Madness game in Memphis, where he played AAF football

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or follow him @munzly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: How Keisei Tominaga fared in first half of March Madness debut