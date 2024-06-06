Keisei Tominaga to skip NBA Summer League to represent Japan in Olympics

Former Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga will reportedly skip the NBA Summer League to play for Japan in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France, according to Robin Washut of Husker Online.

Tominaga was among 24 players named to Japan’s preliminary roster for training camp, which began this week. He is expected to join the team in Tokyo after recently completing predraft workouts with the Chicago Bulls, LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings.

He has represented Japan at the senior level three times, most recently in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup alongside Yuta Watanabe, Yuki Kawamura and Josh Hawkinson, among others. He averaged 11.4 points as Japan finished as the top Asian team to clinch its Olympic berth.

Former #Nebrasketball standout @KeiseiTominaga will not participate in the NBA Summer League. He will focus on representing Japan in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and hopes to earn an NBA offer afterward. pic.twitter.com/QzBYb4Qnj5 — Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) June 6, 2024

Japan will open the Olympics in Group B, along with France, Germany and a team still to earn a berth from a qualifying tournament. The team will play its first game against Germany on July 27 and then face France on July 30 before wrapping up the group phase on Aug. 2.

The group will play five exhibition games ahead of the Olympics, beginning with two matchups against Australia on June 22-23 in Hokkaido. The team will play Korea twice in Tokyo (July 5-7) and Germany in Berlin (July 19) in its final tuneup.

Japan has qualified for the Olympics eight times, most recently in 2020 as the host nation. The team finished 11th that year and has never medaled in the Games.

