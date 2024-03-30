Advertisement

Keisei Tominaga to participate in a three-point contest at the Final Four

Evan Bredeson
·1 min read

A Nebraska basketball player will participate in an upcoming three-point contest. Keisei Tominaga has been selected to the Hanes Three-Point Championship roster.

The 35th annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix on Thursday, April 4. Tominaga appeared in 32 games for the Huskers this season, averaging 15.0 points per game while shooting 37.6% from the three-point line

Nebraska Men’s Basketball Head Coach Fred Hoiber participated in the event in 1995. The event will air live on ESPN at 8:00 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire