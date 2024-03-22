Before Keisei Tominaga was Nebraska's March Madness star, he had to make it in rural Texas

The kid from Japan had been traveling for 24 hours just to get to the small town about 90 minutes from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. And it was getting late, almost 10 p.m.

But he still wanted to shoot.

So Billy Gillispie brought his newest recruit to the basketball gym at Ranger College, and Keisei Tominaga took the floor with the group of college students who would soon become his teammates.

He hit a stepback 3-pointer from 25 feet. Then 28 feet.

"He got their attention," Gillispie said.

Gillispie then decided to put his newest pupil through a post-practice drill he'd been doing since he was an assistant coach for Bill Self at Tulsa. It goes like this: A shooter can stand anywhere he wants around the 3-point line, and one person rebounds. He goes until he makes 50. The record, in all of Gillispie's time as a coach, was 3 minutes, 45 seconds.

Tominaga made 50 out of 52. It took him 2 minutes, 48 seconds.

"He's," Gillispie said, searching for the right word, "a phenomenon."

Five years later, Tominaga has moved from the junior college level to the bright lights of March Madness. He's the face of the Nebraska basketball team, armed with a catchy nickname – 'Japanese Steph Curry' – and the potential to become a breakout star if he can lead the Cornhuskers to their first-ever NCAA Tournament win when they face Texas A&M on Friday at FedExForum (5:50 p.m., TNT).

A start away from the spotlight

It's not that Tominaga came out of nowhere when he appeared at Ranger. Both his parents were basketball players, and he averaged 39.8 points per game for Sakuragaoka Gakuen High School in Aichi Prefecture, Japan. There are headlines with "star" next to his name going back to early 2019. He's already a member of the Japanese national team and competed in the 3x3 tournament during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"He was a phenom back in Japan," Gillispie said. "Basically a national treasure. Everybody in the whole country that knew basketball knew about him. He was just something else."

He arrived that summer in Ranger to play for Gillispie, the former Kentucky and Texas A&M coach. But Tominaga didn't speak any English. The Rangers (the Ranger nickname is, in fact, the Rangers) had a solution, though. Their athletic trainer, Kiyo Shimosawa, spoke both English and Japanese. She connected with Tominaga over a Zoom call and helped him register for classes and get set up.

Shimosawa would help translate for him when he needed it, though Tominaga figured out pretty quickly that if Gillispie was screaming and waving his arms, it probably meant he'd done something wrong.

When Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was recruiting Tominaga a few years later, Gillispie told him Tominaga always had a smile on his face, even when Gillispie was yelling at him.

"I said, 'Coach, it's because he doesn't know what you're talking about. He can't understand you,'" Hoiberg said.

Tominaga quickly settled in as a basketball player, averaging 16.8 points per game and shooting a semi-ridiculous 47 percent from 3-point range during his freshman season at Ranger. He was still learning English, but he found other ways to connect with his teammates.

Sometimes he would come in to the training room and wait for others to join him on the training table. They'd take their shoes off before going in so the floor would stay clean, meaning there were usually a few pairs of shoes nestled on the other side of the wall. Tominaga would sneak outside, move the shoes somewhere else, then wait for his teammates to go back out and realize their shoes were missing.

"And he's just behind me, just chuckling," Shimosawa said.

Gillispie left after the 2020 season to take the head coaching job at Tarleton State, but Tominaga played one more season, shot 49 percent from long range and then transferred to Nebraska.

What made Hoiberg want to bring him to Lincoln?

"Shooting from half court," Hoiberg deadpanned. "That was the thing that I liked."

A potential March Madness hero

Tominaga's rise at Nebraska has been swift and unsurprising to those who knew him at Ranger. He's seemingly always running around with a smile on his face, even with the ball in his hands in a close game. He's shooting 37 percent from 3-point range this season, low by his standards but still good enough to finish fifth in the Big Ten in 3-pointers per game.

He's helped breathe life into a program that has had almost none of it in its history — the Cornhuskers are the only power conference team to never win an NCAA Tournament game.

As Tominaga has gotten better, he's also gotten more and more media attention, both from American and Japanese news organizations. He was the biggest story during Thursday's media day, even as No. 1 seed Houston and No. 3 seed Baylor were also in town.

He's also vastly improved his English-speaking, and he can now call out plays on the court and communicate more freely with his teammates — something both Hoiberg and Shimosawa attributed to his girlfriend.

"All the people talk about me," Tominaga told the Commercial Appeal. "A lot of people talk about me. But I've just got to prove that I'm actually a great basketball player. I'm super excited."

So before his March Madness debut, Tominaga competed in a one-handed, halfcourt shot contest with teammate Rienk Mast on Thursday. They do it often and both agree Mast wins more than not. But it was Tominaga who wowed the crowd at FedExForum when he calmly drained the shot to end Nebraska's open practice.

A legend that started in Japan, took off in central Texas and started to explode in Lincoln, Nebraska has now arrived in Memphis.

"My journey is crazy," Tominaga said, "to think about it like that."

Reach sports writer Jonah Dylan at jonah.dylan@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @thejonahdylan.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: March Madness: How Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga became a budding star