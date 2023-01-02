Keisean Nixon's kickoff return for a touchdown scores big on Twitter

Nobody knows if the Packers make the playoffs yet.

But if they do is Keisean Nixon is doing his part to give Green Bay a chance at having a special team.

Nixon's 105-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter Sunday at Lambeau Field sparked the Packers to a dominating 27-3 halftime lead over the Minnesota Vikings.

It was the first time the Packers had returned a kickoff since 2011, when Randall Cobb went 108 yards against the New Orleans Saints.

Nixon has been so good returning kickoffs since getting the job that the Vikings missing a field goal in the first half was possibly a good move.

Honestly, if you're the Vikings, you'd probably rather turn it over on downs than kick it to Nixon. https://t.co/kXe3AkV0hR — Kassidy Hill (@KassidyGHill) January 1, 2023

Why?

At least the Vikings wouldn't have to kick the ball back to Nixon after Greg Joseph's boot was no good.

This is why Keisean Nixon has the green light to bring it out from however deep in the end zone. pic.twitter.com/RMdHyIJ1Dz — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 1, 2023

Seriously, I ask again, how on earth did Amari Rodgers start this season as #Packers kickoff and punt returner over Keisean Nixon??



Better late than never. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 1, 2023

Build Keisean Nixon a damn statue at halftime — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 1, 2023

Nixon has been so good since he became the Packers' kick returner, he's being compared to this guy.

Keisean Nixon is Desmond Howard reincarnated pic.twitter.com/MBNu2StSlh — Andrew Doughty (@DoughtyBetMGM) January 1, 2023

By the way, what took the Packers so long?

Keisean Nixon’s TD was 105 yards.



Amari Rodgers’ #Packers career high for an entire game in kick+punt returns is 77 yards. — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) January 1, 2023

