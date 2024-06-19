Keisean Nixon talks Packers WRs: ‘I really think they complement each other’

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon thinks Romeo Doubs is the most difficult Packers receiver to cover in practice, believes Bo Melton is a sleeper entering 2024 and is confident all the young receivers complement each other well in Matt LaFleur’s offense.

Nixon, who re-signed with the Packers this offseason, had good things to say about all five of the Packers top receivers: Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Bo Melton.

“All those young guys bring their own aspect to the game. J-Reed is explosive, strong. Wicks runs great routes. I think Christian Watson can take the top off guys. I really think they complement each other,” Nixon told Kay Adams of “Up and Adams.” “All those young guys can go, for real.”

The Packers return their top eight receivers from last year. And all eight are either second- or third-year players, providing Jordan Love with a deep, young and ascending group of pass-catchers around him.

Asked about the toughest cover in practice, Nixon picked Doubs — who caught eight touchdown passes in the regular season and then produced 10 catches and 234 yards over two postseason games.

“Probably Rome,” Nixon answered. “I think Romeo has got a lot to him that a lot of players don’t have. He really catches everything.”

Doubs hauled in 101 passes during his first two NFL seasons.

And don’t forget about Melton, who caught 15 passes and had a 100-yard receiving game over the final three regular season weeks before catching a touchdown during the postseason.

“The sleeper in the room is Bo Melton. Bo came in at the end of the year and played great for us,” Nixon said.

Melton caught a long touchdown pass during a team period in OTAs and is firmly entrenched into a role featuring his elite speed and mentality for run blocking.

Others competing for snaps and a roster spot at receiver this summer include Malik Heath, Grant DuBose and Samori Toure.

Listen to the entire interview with Nixon below:

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire