Keisean Nixon’s contract with Packers includes $2M in available incentives in 2023

The one-year, $4 million deal signed by Keisean Nixon with the Green Bay Packers includes an additional $2 million in play time and performance incentives in 2023, meaning Nixon could earn up to $6 million this season.

According to The 33rd Team, Nixon’s deal includes eight different benchmarks, all worth $250,000, adding up to $2 million.

Nixon can earn $250,000 for playing 45 percent of the defense’s snaps, $250,000 for playing 50 percent of the defense’s snaps, $250,000 for playing 55 percent of the defense’s snaps, $250,000 for intercepting two passes, $250,000 for intercepting three passes, $250,000 for intercepting four of more passes, $250,000 for making the initial Pro Bowl team and $250,000 for making first-team or second-team All-Pro.

To clarify, if Nixon plays 55 percent of the defense’s snaps, intercepts four passes, makes the initial Pro Bowl team and is named an All-Pro, he’ll collect the full $2 million in incentives.

Last season, Nixon played 28 percent of the defense’s snaps, intercepted one pass and was named a first-team All-Pro kick returner.

The Packers are expecting Nixon to open the season as the nickel cornerback, providing an opportunity for him to hit the play-time incentives. Nixon has only one career interception and he’s never made the Pro Bowl.

Of the incentives, $250,000 is counted on this year’s cap as “Likely to Be Earned” based on him making an All-Pro team last year.

Nixon’s deal included $1.85 million in guaranteed money in the form of a signing bonus. Another $300,000 is available in workout bonuses based on participation during the offseason workout program. Four void years were added on to help spread out the cap hits between 2023 and 2024. The deal voids on Feb. 20, 2024.

