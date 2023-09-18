Keionte Scott to have surgery, Auburn football to be without DB for 'a considerable time'

AUBURN — If Auburn football is going to beat Texas A&M, the Tigers are going to have to do it without one of their key defensive starters.

Keionte Scott suffered an injury to his right ankle in Auburn's 45-13 win over Samford on Saturday. Scott picked up the injury on the first drive of the game.

"Unfortunately, Keionte did not get a good report," Freeze said at his weekly press conference Monday. "That hurts a lot. He's our leader back there. He's going to have surgery today. Just hasn't been a good year for us with injuries, losing him and (Austin) Keys on the defensive side, it stings and it hurts.

"Our prayers are with for a quick healing, for sure. We'll be without for a considerable time."

GOING FORWARD: Payton Thorne piled up big numbers vs. Samford. Is that the new norm for Auburn football's QB?

NEW SEASON: Will the real Auburn football offense please stand up? It's time with SEC play looming

Scott isn't the only Tiger dealing with an injury. Offensive linemen Kam Stutts and Izavion Miller, wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson and tight end Luke Deal went down with injuries against the Bulldogs, and jack linebacker Jalen McLeod was limited to 20 snaps. Preseason All-SEC cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett and defensive back Donovan Kaufman were unable to play at all.

"Izavion and Stutts didn't finish the game the other night, so (I) don't really know where they stand right now. I think DK will be fine. But we need all these guys come Saturday," Freeze said. "Hopefully, we'll have a good week of rehab and they'll be ready to go.

"It's concerning right now, the list that they gave me this morning."

Auburn (3-0) will travel to College Station to play Texas A&M (3-0) on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN). The Tigers are 4-1 in their last five trips to Kyle Field.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football injury updates from Hugh Freeze ahead of Texas A&M