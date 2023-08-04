Keionte Scott, Auburn football veteran DBs focused on trying to 'bring our freshmen up'

AUBURN — Heading into preseason practices, the secondary looked like a big strength for Auburn football.

It still might be − the position brought back virtually every contributor from a year ago, including potential NFL draft picks DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett at cornerback − but coach Hugh Freeze pointed out a couple flaws in the room he'd like to fix.

"I think we've got to improve our mental toughness and our attention to detail in the secondary," the 53-year-old coach said Thursday. "I do think we have some talent there, but it's some older talent and then it's some really good young talent. I don't think any have been stressed and strained enough to where we need to be, but I do think we have some talent there."

Freeze is correct in his assessment of the position, at least in part. The room is essentially split into two groups: the veterans and the freshmen, with the latter section being made up of seven players.

One of those seven includes four-star recruit Sylvester Smith, who was rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 233 player in the Class of 2023 and the 18th-best safety in the country. Smith is listed as a safety on Auburn's roster, but at practice Friday, he was shadowing Keionte Scott in the nickel.

Scott, a former junior college standout heading into his second year on the Plains, is in the midst of taking on a larger leadership role. He's been hands on with the staff recruiting the Class of 2024 − deemed one of Auburn's "closers" with recruits on visits − and really trying to take younger DBs under his wing.

“High motor," Scott said of Smith. "Just a kid that wants to be out there. He loves the game. You can tell he really loves playing football.”

Scott added: "I take pride in trying to be there for all the freshmen. A lot of our vets have done the same thing. We’re all just a really tight group. So we all just make sure everyone’s OK. We created a group chat: ‘Do you need anything or anything like that?’ I definitely feel like everyone has their one person but as a DB group, all of our vets are over all of our young guys."

Among other veteran-newcomer pairings were Nehemiah Pritchett with Colton Hood and DJ James with Champ Anthony, who spent last season at Tyler Junior College. Kayin Lee, an early enrollee that went through spring practice, was tied to JC Hart.

Jarquez Hunter still absent

After being absent from practice Thursday, or at least during the 30-minute window reporters are allowed to view practice, Hunter was once again not spotted on the field Friday. Sophomore safety Caleb Wooden wasn't seen either.

Also of note was junior receiver Koy Moore. Moore was in attendance, but it appeared he was limited in some way. He wasn't wearing a no-contact jersey, but he was often off to the side while the rest of the WRs went through drills.

"I think we're blessed," Freeze said Thursday when asked about injuries. He only mentioned South Florida transfer Brian Battie by name. "There may be a few more that are somewhat limited, but I think everybody will be out there today."

Payton Thorne with the 1s again

Michigan State transfer quarterback Payton Thorne once again jogged onto the field to participate in drills first. The presumed starting offensive line of (from left to right) Dillon Wade, Tate Johnson, Avery Jones, Kam Stutts and Gunner Britton was in front of him.

Freshman running back Jeremiah Cobb flanked Thorne with the first group after sophomore Damari Alston was first up Thursday.

