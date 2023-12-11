Keionte Scott announces return for senior season

Auburn cornerback Keionte Scott is returning for one more season on the Plains.

The junior from San Diego took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning, announcing his intentions to return for his senior season in a video tribute to his teammates, coaches, and the Auburn Family.

Scott’s return certainly signals a huge sigh of relief for a Tigers team that is set to lose a quartet of starters in the secondary next season.

Cornerback DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are out of eligibility in 2024. While safeties Jaylin Simpson and Zion Puckett could very well leave for the NFL Draft.

The loss of the aforementioned players created a glaring hole for the Tigers heading into next year.

Scott’s impending return is a giant step towards filling it.

The STAR cornerback/punt returner is having a very solid junior season, collecting 39 total tackles and 4 passes defended after appearing in every regular season game.

Scott also provided a spark on special teams, securing All-SEC Special Teams Player of the Week Honors against Vanderbilt after scoring a 74-yard return touchdown.

The to-be-senior totaled 13 punt returns on the regular season, accumulating 188 total return yards.

It remains to be seen if Auburn defensive coordinator Ron Roberts will use Scott more on the outside next season, but the senior is due for a major upgrade in usage as he leads the Tigers secondary into next season.

As Scott said in his return announcement, “The job’s not finished.”

Oh yeah and it’s around that time of year isn’t it… 🔁🎄 #CLOSERACTIVATED — Keionte Scott (@KeionteS) December 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire