Keionte Scott announces decision between returning to Auburn football or heading to NFL

AUBURN — Auburn football won't have to worry about replacing its starting slot corner next season.

Keionte Scott announced Monday he plans to return to the Tigers in 2024, putting the NFL on hold for one more year. Scott, who first arrived on the Plains in December 2021 after spending two seasons at Snow College, has been a key piece in Auburn's secondary over the last two years.

Scott has appeared in 21 games for the Tigers, totaling 94 tackles, eight pass deflections and an interception. He missed three contests this season with a sprained ankle he suffered against Samford on Sept. 16, but returned a little more than a month later. He housed a 74-yard punt return in Auburn's rout of Arkansas on Nov. 11.

The return of Scott is huge for the Tigers, especially considering what they're going to lose in the secondary. Starting cornerbacks DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are out of eligibility, and starting safeties Jaylin Simpson and Zion Puckett have to make decisions regarding their futures.

Simpson accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl.

