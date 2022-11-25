Keion White headlines the Bednarik Award’s weekly honor roll

Keion White is coming off a huge weekend for Georgia Tech, earning the Bednarik Award Player of the Week honors. He is joined by a strong list of players who made impacts last weekend on the defensive side of the ball.

The Maxwell Football Club awards the Chuck Bednarik Award for the top defensive player in college football. Last season, Georgia’s Jordan Davis was the recipient of the Bednarik Award.

Every March, the club hosts an annual awards gala at the Harrah’s in Atlantic City, N.J. where the winners of the Maxwell Award (for the nation’s top player) as well as the Bednarik Award are honored.

Scroll down and check out the seven players who made this week’s Bednarik Award Weekly Honor Roll!

DL Keion White, Georgia Tech

In an upset win over then No. 13 North Carolina, White was unstoppable at times. He had seven total tackles along with three sacks as the Tar Heels were limited to just 17 points. White was named the Bednarik Award’s Player of the Week for his outstanding performance.

LB Isaac Darkangelo, Illinois

The Illini may have lost to Michigan over the weekend but Darkangelo had a strong performance. He finished with seven tackles including 2.5 tackles for a loss.

DE Jordan Kelley, Oklahoma

The Sooners looked like the team many predicted would run away with the Big 12 title. In a win over a ranked Oklahoma State, Kelly had six total tackles with two sacks and 2.5 tackles for a loss. Despite the turbulence this season, the Sooners became bowl eligible with the win.

LB Jeremiah Trotter, Clemson

The sophomore linebacker had a productive afternoon in a thorough 40-10 win over Miami. He had nine tackles, a sack, a tackle for a loss and a pass defended as Clemson took an important step towards their bowl and playoff ambitions.

LB John Marshall, Navy

A senior, Marshall had one of the most productive weekends in college football. In an upset win over UCF, Marshall had 10 tackles (seven solo) including four sacks and four tackles for a loss. He also added a forced fumble.

LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

It was another impressive (and savvy) performance from Sewell he keyed Oregon’s win over Utah. He had eight total tackles including two tackles for a loss and an interception in the Ducks’ 20-17 win.

DB Jerrick Reed, II - New Mexico

The Lobos fought hard against San Diego State but fell short over the weekend as Reed had what might be the best showing of his collegiate career. He had 15 total tackles and an interception in the loss. The senior has been one of the nation’s top defensive backs and has 86 tackles and 11 passes defended on the season.

