The Patriots stayed defensive with their second pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Georgia Tech edge rusher Keion White is headed to New England after being selected with the 46th overall pick. The Patriots opened their draft by taking cornerback Christian Gonzalez in the first round.

White was one of four players who opted to attend the draft before going undrafted in the first round on Thursday night.

White played tight end at Old Dominion to kick off his college time and then moved to defense before transferring to the ACC school. He had 54 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks during his final collegiate season.

Keion White goes to Patriots at No. 46 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk