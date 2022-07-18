Keion Crossen has nearly doubled the number of special teams snaps he has played in comparison to his defensive snaps. He twice has been traded.

But the core special teams player is so good at what he does that the Dolphins gave him a three-year, $10.5 million contract this offseason.

“They were definitely wrong, man,” Crossen told Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com. “That’s the name of the game — prove them wrong. You always got to prove people wrong. You get to prove it to yourself exactly what you do and get better and be consistent, play fast and have fun.”

Crossen has played 501 defensive snaps and 938 on special teams in his career. Last season with the Giants — after a trade from the Texans before the season — he played 23 defensive snaps and 309 on special teams. He has 86 career tackles, including 35 on special teams.

He began his career with the Patriots after they made him a seventh-round choice. After one season, New England traded him to the Texans, who kept him two seasons before trading him to the Giants.

Now, Crossen will try to continue what he’s always done with the Dolphins.

He has a relationship with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, his former Patriots assistant coach, and knew special teams coordinator Danny Crossman before signing.

“I started my career with Josh Boyer. I know the special teams coach,” Crossen said. “He’s treated me well. His group is coached really, really well. I’m really about family. I’m a family man. I want to be with a team that’s going to work hard and is going to win and good coaching. That’s why I chose Miami. The taxes down there aren’t too bad, either.”

Keion Crossen’s motto is “prove them wrong” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk