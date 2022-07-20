Keion Crossen explains why he chose to sign with the Dolphins

After losing special teams ace Mack Hollins this offseason to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Miami Dolphins went out and signed Keion Crossen to a three-year deal worth $10.5 million with the expectation that he fills that same role in South Florida.

Crossen was originally a seventh-round pick of the New England Patriots back in 2018 and has spent time with the Houston Texans and New York Giants since being traded heading into his second season.

Last year with the Giants, Crossen recorded 13 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The former Western Carolina Catamount recently spent some of his time away from the facility working at a youth football camp hosted by his former teammate, Josh Kalu, who’s currently a free agent. Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson got a chance to speak with Crossen about his new team and what drew him to Miami Gardens in the first place.

“It’s been good, man,” Crossen said. “We’re all coming together as a team. The main thing is one goal, one team. The ultimate goal is to win a super bowl, but that comes with practice and the season ahead of us. I’m just taking it day by day. (McDaniel), he’s a high-spirited guy. He’s almost like one of the guys. Obviously, we have the utmost respect for coach McDaniel. He allows us to play fast, play aggressive, and have fun.

“I started my career with Josh Boyer. I know the special teams coach. He’s treated me well. His group is coached really, really well. I’m really about family. I’m a family man. I want to be with a team that’s going to work hard and is going to win and [have] good coaching. That’s why I chose Miami. The taxes down there aren’t too bad, either.”

Between the money and the situation, it seems like everything is working out in Crossen’s favor this year. If he can do his job effectively, the Dolphins’ coverage units won’t miss a beat despite the loss of one of their special teams captains.

