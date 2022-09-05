Keion Crossen doesn’t believe Patriots’ travel plans will help vs. Dolphins

While the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots aren’t scheduled to go head-to-head until Sunday afternoon, Bill Belichick’s team is heading to Florida on Tuesday, so his team can get accustomed to the heat and humidity that will be a factor at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami has been a difficult place for the Patriots to play, even during the Tom Brady years, as they are 9-13 in Miami Gardens since Belichick took over in 2000.

While the Patriots are traveling early to hopefully adjust, Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen posted on his Instagram story that he doesn’t think that will help them when it comes down to the matchup on Sunday.

Weather is an ever-changing science, but at this point, the forecast for Sunday looks to be a hot, wet day, as it’s expected to be 90 degrees and rainy around kickoff.

This offseason, Miami’s offense has gotten immeasurably faster, and they’ve talked about wanting these games to be a track meet. They’re going to use that speed to their advantage. While it’s smart for New England to come down to Florida early, practicing down here won’t prepare them for the speed that they’ll have to keep up with in the heat and humidity.

List

Positional preview: Breaking down quarterback after the 53-man roster cutdown

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire